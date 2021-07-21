Ghanaians would be trolling us if Legon Cities got relegated - Fatau Dauda

Legon Cities goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda has said that the club's narrow escape from been relegated from the Ghana Premier League saved him and Asamoah Gyan from online abuse and mockery.

The two former internationals played a part in Legon Cities campaign in the just-ended season.



The Royals needed to win their final game against Eleven Wonders to avoid dropping to the bottom spot.



Cities came from behind to beat Eleven Wonders 3-2 at the Accra Sports Stadium to secure a spot in the topflight next season.



Fatau after the win said he was relieved after his side escape relegation on the final game of the 2020/21 season.



"I’m supposed to be the happiest person; myself and Asamoah [Gyan] because of our pedigree taking Legon Cities to relegation, we [would have been] dead but God did it for us by [helping us] escape relegation narrowly,” he told Footballghana.com.

“We are happy because it was a difficult season for us, along the line when we went to play Dwarfs, the game did not end because the referee was attacked and was unable to continue....



“We were able to go to my former club Ashanti Gold to beat them and I was like 'no, God wants to do something for us'. Against Bechem, we know we were supposed to beat them but they came and scored first before we equalized.



“So for our game against Eleven Wonders, we knew it was going to be difficult because they were not under pressure but I am happy we were able to win the game to survive."



