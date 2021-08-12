Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence to host Division One League Super Cup

Mark Addo, GFA Vice President and Chairman of the Local Organising Committee

Source: GNA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has launched the Division One League Super Cup scheduled to be staged on Sunday, September 19, at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence in Prampram.

The Division One League Super Cup, an initiative of the Kurt Okraku led administration was designed for the best performing clubs in the second tier League to battle for glory at the end of the season.



The Super League Cup would have newly promoted Premier League sides, Real Tamale United, Bibiani Gold Stars and Accra Lions, with three second-placed teams, namely, Tano Bofoakwa, Skyy FC and Tema Youth while two-third best-placed teams, Berekum Arsenals and FC Samartex 1996 will join to make it an eight club competition.



Speaking at the launch at the GFA's secretariat in Accra, the Vice President of the GFA, and Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the tournament, Mr. Mark Addo said the competition would offer the newly-promoted Premier League clubs the opportunity to fine-tune preparations ahead of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

He said, "It's a great initiative which we believe would go a long way to help the newly promoted clubs to prepare well for the Ghana Premier League which starts in October. This would create the platform for the players to also exhibit their talents and also an avenue to promote the Division One League to attract more sponsors”.



Mr. Eric Mensah Bonsu, a representative from the Ministry of Youth and Sports wished the participating clubs well and said the Ministry would create an enabling environment for players, investors and sponsors in its quest to bring back the love in Ghana football.