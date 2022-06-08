0
Menu
Sports

Gideon Jung begins pre-season training with Greuther Furth ahead of new season

Pendler Zwischen Bank Und Tribuene Gideon Jung Kam In Den Letzten Vier Spielen Nicht Zum Einsatz .jp Gideon Jung

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Germany-born Ghanaian defender Gideon Jung has began pre-season with relegated Bundesliga side Greuther Furth ahead of the new season.

Furth returned to training to begin preparations head of the 2022-23 season after a two-week break and Jung was present at the first session on Sunday.

The 27-year-old central defender joined Furth in July 2021 from Hamburger SV for a fee around €700,000 but injury derailed his first spell with the club.

Jung missed a large of the 2021-22 season due to a long-term injury and made a comeback on matchday 30 where he cameoed against Hoffenheim.

He went ahead to make five appearances in the German top division before the season came to a closure. He featured in a DFB Pokal game against Babelsberg 03 before going on the sidelines.

Jung is keen on landing a starting place in Furth first team and make an impact in the new season after returning to full recovery.

"I would be happy if I could return the trust placed in me in the new season and want to prepare as best as possible," he told Kicker before the end of last season.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Gideon Mensah leaves Black Stars camp in Japan
5 cases of monkeypox recorded in Ghana
Peace FM's DKY, Yaw Kesseh make wild allegations over Jojo Wollacott selection
Obiri Boahen scolds Adom Otchere
15-year-old sexually-molested girl breaks silence
5 players likely to be left out of Ghana's squad for the World Cup
Chelsea FC Ghanaian kit man reportedly dies after 2 weeks on vacation in Ghana
Obiri Boahen shreds critics to pieces over Togbe Afede’s Ex-gratia
Odoi Kwao family call for the arrest of Nii Lante Vanderpuye
I never said Akufo-Addo won't make it to Heaven - Ablakwa clarifies
Related Articles: