Gideon Mensah delighted to join Ligue 1 side Bordeaux

Black Stars defender, Gideon Mensah

Ghanaian defender Gideon Mensah is delighted to join Ligue 1 side, Bordeaux, from RB Salzburg in the ongoing transfer window.

Gideon Mensah has signed a season-long loan deal with an option to buy after passing a mandatory medical examination.



The 23-year-old spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Portuguese side Vitoria Guiramaes, where he made 22 appearances across all competitions.



The Black Stars defender has also featured for clubs including Vitória de Guimarães, Zulte Waregem, Sturm Graz, as well as Liefering.



Prior to moving to Europe, Gideon Mensah had an excellent stint with the Ghana Premier League club WAFA.

He has over the years developed his game and is being tipped to be a star for Bordeaux in the upcoming season.



Mensah will wear the No.14 shirt for Bordeaux this season.



