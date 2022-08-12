Gideon Mensah joins French Lig Un side AJ Auxerre on a permanent deal

Defender, Gideon Mensah

Ghanaian left-back, Gideon Mensah has joined French Lig Un side, AJ Auxerre on a three-year contract.

Before putting pen to paper, Mensah had a successful medical at Auxerre on Friday.



According to Joy Sports, the player chose to join the French club despite getting interest from English clubs like Reading, Preston North End, and Gaziantepspor.



The defender, who joined Red Bull Salzburg in 2017, spent most of his years at the club on loan spells.



He played for clubs like Sturm Graz, Zulte Waregem, and Vitória Sport Clube.

Mensah’s last loan spell was at Bordeaux, where he enjoyed enough game time in the 2021/22 season.



The Black Stars player made 23 appearances and got 2 assists for Bordeaux last season.



The Ghanaian player becomes the ninth signing of the summer for Auxerre, who returned to Ligue 1 for the first time in 10 years.



JNA/BOG