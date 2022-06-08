1
Menu
Sports

Gideon Mensah leaves Black Stars camp in Japan

Gideon Mensah221 Black Stars left back, Gideon Mensah

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Otto Addo plays Gideon Mensah as center back

Gideon Mensah leaves Bordeaux

RB Salzburg plans to transfer Gideon Mensah

Black Stars left back, Gideon Mensah has been excused from the Black Stars camp to help him sort out his future at the club level.

Mensah was part of Otto Addo’s squad for the four-nation tournament in Japan and played in Ghana’s 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The defender flew to Japan but has left the team's camp with reason to sort out some club issues.

Mensah who was on a season long loan at Bordeaux enjoyed a good campaign in the French Lig Un and the club are determined on signing him permanently.

The defender is expected to return to his parent club RB Salzburg as the club plan on his future.

Since joining RB Salzburg, the left back has spent four seasons on loan.

With the transfer market opened the Austrian club wants to permanently transfer the Ghanaian defender on a good deal.

Mensah is expected to sign a deal with a new club having received lots of suitors at his doorstep.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Obiri Boahen scolds Adom Otchere
15-year-old sexually-molested girl breaks silence
5 players likely to be left out of Ghana's squad for the World Cup
Chelsea FC Ghanaian kit man reportedly dies after 2 weeks on vacation in Ghana
Obiri Boahen shreds critics to pieces over Togbe Afede’s Ex-gratia
Odoi Kwao family call for the arrest of Nii Lante Vanderpuye
I never said Akufo-Addo won't make it to Heaven - Ablakwa clarifies
Togbe Afede's aide slams Adom-Otchere
Togbe Afede attended 39 out of 242 meetings of Council of State - Adom-Otchere
I told my daughter not to eat, drink anything her father gives her – Mother of ‘ritual-killing’ victim