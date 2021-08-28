Gideon Mensah promises to give his best at Bordeaux

Ghana international Gideon Mensah

Ghana international, Gideon Mensah has promised to give the best of himself in order to win as many matches for his new outfit Bordeaux.

The defender secured a move to the French Ligue 1 side this summer from Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg.



The 23-year-old who spent last season on loan at Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes signed a season-long loan deal with an option to buy with the French club.



However, the enterprising left-back has promised to give his best to help the club win many matches.

“I promise you that I will give the best of myself, to win as many matches as possible and to make you happy,” he said.



Gideon Mensah has been invited for Ghana’s World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa next month.