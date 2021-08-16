0
Gideon Mensah reacts to Bordeaux's draw at Marseille on his Ligue 1 debut

Gideon Mensah Black Stars defender, Gideon Mensah

Mon, 16 Aug 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana left-back Gideon Mensah is satisfied with Bordeaux's draw against Olympique Marseille at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday.

The defender, currently on loan from Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg, played the entire duration as Bordeaux held the French giants to a 2-2 draw.

Mensah impressed on his Ligue 1 debut and is already looking forward to the next game against Angers at home.

"Hard-fought point away from home. 2-2 vs Marseille. Unto the next one. A game at a time." he wrote on Twitter.

