Gideon Mensah ruled out of Ghana's World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia, South Africa

France-based defender Gideon Mensah

France-based defender Gideon Mensah will miss Ghana's crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa next week due to injury, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Bordeaux left back suffered bruises on his right ankle during Saturday's Ligue 1 clash against PSG.



According to the French top-flight side, Mensah and cannot be available for selection during the upcoming international break.



Last week, he was included in Milovan Rajevac's 28-man squad for the two assignments.

Tests run by the French club on Sunday, 7 November 2021, the on-loan player hurt his right Achilles tendon.



Mensah put on a show as he emerged the most accurate passer (100%) to play 45 minutes or more, created one chance and had 33 touches.



He replaced Timothee Pembele before the start of the second half.