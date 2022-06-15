0
Menu
Sports

Gideon Mensah set sights on playing in England and Spain

Gideon Mensah24 600x400 Black Stars defender, Gideon Mensah

Wed, 15 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars left-back, Gideon Mensah has opened up his desire to play in the English Premier League and the Spanish La Liga.

The Red Bull Salzburg-owned player is returning to his parent club for pre-season and will be hoping to break into the first team.

But with chances of regular football limited in Austria, the 23-year-old could be eyeing a move elsewhere, with England and Spain on top of his wishlist.

"The French league is the toughest one I’ve played in my career so far and it has been a good learning experience playing against world-class players," he told Asaase FFM in Accra.

"I would love to play in the Spanish and/or English Premier League. I am a very aggressive player and these two leagues I think will fit my style of play," he added.

Mensah played 23 Ligue 1 games for Bordeaux last season but leaves at the end of his loan spell.

The former WAFA player has been a regular for the Black Stars under Otto Addo and hopes to make it to the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

"My Ghana Black Stars journey has not been easy because we went to the AFCON and I had not played a single game but to have the trust of the new coach has been great for me," said the left-back.

"When I was called on for the Nigeria game I was proud but more importantly, I wanted to vindicate the coach’s trust in me and prove why I was in the team."

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Go to Metro TV’ – Council of State to applicant asking for info on Togbe Afede
Privileges Committee summon Adwoa Safo after failing to reach her
Sam George narrates how young men are feeding amid high cost of living
Updated Board of Trustees without Mensa Otabil
Airport Christmas tree saga: Adom-Otchere replies to critics
Islamic SHS shooting: Commander removed, 2 Senior Officers interdicted
Adom-Otchere tackles Dafeamekpor
Fraud victims chase MP over alleged GH¢800,000 job scam
Mensa Otabil no longer member of NCBT– Ablakwa
I lied against Mahama in 2016 - Captain Smart admits
Related Articles: