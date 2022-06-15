Gideon Mensah set sights on playing in England and Spain

Black Stars defender, Gideon Mensah

Black Stars left-back, Gideon Mensah has opened up his desire to play in the English Premier League and the Spanish La Liga.

The Red Bull Salzburg-owned player is returning to his parent club for pre-season and will be hoping to break into the first team.



But with chances of regular football limited in Austria, the 23-year-old could be eyeing a move elsewhere, with England and Spain on top of his wishlist.



"The French league is the toughest one I’ve played in my career so far and it has been a good learning experience playing against world-class players," he told Asaase FFM in Accra.



"I would love to play in the Spanish and/or English Premier League. I am a very aggressive player and these two leagues I think will fit my style of play," he added.

Mensah played 23 Ligue 1 games for Bordeaux last season but leaves at the end of his loan spell.



The former WAFA player has been a regular for the Black Stars under Otto Addo and hopes to make it to the World Cup in Qatar later this year.



"My Ghana Black Stars journey has not been easy because we went to the AFCON and I had not played a single game but to have the trust of the new coach has been great for me," said the left-back.



"When I was called on for the Nigeria game I was proud but more importantly, I wanted to vindicate the coach’s trust in me and prove why I was in the team."