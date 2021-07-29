Gideon Mensah set to seal Bordeaux loan switch

Ghana international left-back, Gideon Mensah, will join French Ligue 1 outfit, Bordeaux, on loan, GHANASoccernet.com understands.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bordeaux has an option to make his stay permanent at the end of the 2021/2022 season.
The 23-year-old owned by Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg will be joining his fourth loan club in three years.
Last season, he had a successful spell at Portuguese Liga side Vitoria Guimaraes where he commanded 22 appearances.
Mensah has been one of the in-form Black Stars players abroad and the move to the French top-flight will improve his stock.
The former WAFA player has previously excelled at Sturm Graz and Zulte-Waregem.
