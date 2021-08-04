Gideon Mensah to wear number 14 shirt at Bordeaux

He will play number 14 after completing his move to French Ligue 1 side Girondins Bordeaux

Ghana international defender, Gideon Mensah, has completed his move to French Ligue 1 side Girondins Bordeaux, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Mensah is joining Bordeaux on a season-long loan deal from Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg with an option to make it permanent at the end of the 2021/2021 campaign.



The 23-year-old left-back spent the 2020/2021 season on loan at Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes where he made 22 appearances.



Mensah moved to Portugal after another successful loan spell in the Belgium Jupiler Pro playing Zulte Waregem, making 19 appearances in total.



The Black Stars defender has also enjoyed loan spells at FC Liefering and Sturm Graz ever since he joined Salzburg in January 2016 from WAFA SC.

Mensah played an integral role for Salzburg when they won the UEFA Youth League in the 2016/2017 season beating SL Benfica in the final in Nyon, Switzerland.



The talented fullback has five caps for the Ghana national team since making his debut on 14 November 2019 during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications.



Mensah will wear shirt number 14 which became vacant following the departure of central defender Vukasin Jovanovic.