Gifty Oware-Aboagye is best candidate for Deputy Sports Minister – Football administrator

Gifty Oware-Aboagye has been tipped to be the Deputy Sports Minister

Fredua Christopher, an astute football administrator in Ghana, believes Gifty Oware-Aboagye, the Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, has what it takes to be a good Deputy Sports Minister.

Mr. Freduah made the comment in a radio interview when he was asked who he would recommend as a Deputy Sports Minister for President Akufo-Addo. Mr. Fredua boldly mentioned Gifty Oware-Aboagye as the best nominee.



According to him, Gifty Oware-Aboagye is a football administrator who owns a female football club Berry Ladies.



“She also serves as the vice-chairman of National U17 women’s team and a board member of Berekum Chelsea Football Club,” he added.

“She knows it all as far as sports management and administration is concerned. She can be the best intermediary for the sports fraternity (football people) and the government,” Fredua added.



Gifty Oware Aboagye is a Deputy Executive Director in charge of Administration and Finance at the National Service Secretariat.