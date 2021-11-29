Gifty Oware Mensah appointed Vice President of Berekum Chelsea FC

Newly appointed Vice President of Berekum Chelsea FC, Gifty Oware Mensah

Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme Gifty Oware Mensah has been appointed as the Vice President of Berekum-based Berekum Chelsea.

This was confirmed on the official social media pages of the Football Club which is one of the leading football clubs in Ghana’s Premier League.



Her appointment comes at a time when the club is seeking to build a resolute fortress and become a leading name in football on the African continent.

Gifty Oware Mensah is expected to bring on board her vast knowledge in Football on the local and international scene to make the Berekum Chelsea club an enviable brand in Ghana Football.



With her vast knowledge in Policy formulation, Branding, Digital Communication, and Management, Gifty is expected to together with the team at the football club build a new face for the club that will attract the needed sponsorship.