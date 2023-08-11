Gifty Oware-Mensah launches GFA Exco campaign, outlines six policies for women’s football devt

Gifty Oware-Mensah, the President of Berry Ladies Football Club

Gifty Oware-Mensah, the President of Berry Ladies Football Club has thrown her hat in the ring for the Executive Council Elections of the Ghana Football Association after launching her campaign on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

At the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, Gifty Oware-Mensah was joined by a host of politicians, football administrators, and business personalities to outdoor her campaign for one of the female slots on the Executive Council.



Delivering a speech at the launch, Gifty Oware-Mensah outlined six policies that she will seek to implement if elected to the highest decision-making body of Ghana football.



She stated that even before her official foray into the football industry, she had been supporting female footballers and that her good works which have seen her occupy a number of positions in Ghana football will only be intensified if she is given the nod.



Gifty Oware-Mensah promised to lead a charge for the transformation of women’s football if voted on the committee.



”I will advocate for the creation of more football academies and grassroots competitions across Ghana to develop and showcase female talent from a young age."



”As a woman on the GFA Executive Council, I will champion female leadership within football and inspire more women to get involved at all levels, from playing to coaching to administration."

“Together, let us embark on a journey to elevate women’s football to unprecedented heights. I promise to be a vocal advocate, an attentive listener, and a proactive leader on the GFA Executive Council, advocating for the rights and aspirations of our remarkable female footballers,” She stated.



John Boadu, the former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party in his solidarity recounted the rise of Gifty Oware-Mensah in the political circles, praising her determination, hard work and goal-centredness.



John Boadu has no doubt that in her mind that Oware-Mensah’s ability to achieve targets will make her a successful candidate and consequently a successful member of the GFA Exco.



Expressing reservations about the slow-paced growth of women’s football, John Boadu noted with conviction that the ascension of Gifty Oware-Mensah onto the committee will facilitate the expeditious development of women’s football in the country.



He therefore urged the GFA delegates to vote massively for Gifty Oware-Mensah as she will transform women’s football and help dispel the stereotype surrounding women’s football in the country.



The GFA’s Elective Congress has been scheduled for September 27, in Tamale.