Gilbert Koomson nets debut goal for Norwegian leaders Bodo/Glimt

Gilbert Koomson scored his first goal for Bodo/Glimt

Substitute Gilbert Koomson scored his first goal for Bodo/Glimt on Sunday, 3 October 2021, in their 3-0 win at Stabaek in the Norwegian Eliteserien

Koomson replaced Amahl Pellegrino in the 79th minute and found the back of the net four minutes from full time on the road.



The Ghana striker was making his fourth league appearance for Bodo/Glimt.

Bodo/Glimt took the lead through Erik Botheim in the 54th minute before Fredrik Bjorkan doubled their advantage just after the hour mark.



They top the table with 44 points from 21 matches- three more points than second-placed Molde.