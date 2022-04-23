Gilbert Koomson sends Norwegian side Bodø / Glimt to first finals in almost 20yrs

Gilbert Koomson

Ghanaian winger Gilbert Koomson wrote his name in gold for his Norwegian side Bodø / Glimt on Thursday evening as he secured them a place in the Norwegian Cup finals for the first time in almost 20 years.

His side overcame reigning champions Viking 2-1 in an entertaining game which the Ghanaian winger was the hero.



Veton Berisha gave the away side the opening goal in only the 12th minute after converting from the penlaty spot to make it 1-0.



Five minutes later Runar Espejord pulled parity for the home side Bodø / Glimt to make it 1-1.



Gilbert Koomson gave his side the winner in the 38th minute to hand his side a 2-1 lead and a place in the finals of the Norwrgian Cup.



His goal secured Glimt's first cup final in almost twenty years.

The last time Glimt was at Ullevaal on the cup final day was in 2003. Then they lost 3-1 to Rosenborg after extra time.



He was replaced by Sondre Sorli after lasting 68 minutes of action.



Koomson has made 11 appearances for Bodo/Glimt in the ongoing season so far.



He has been capped once by Ghana and will be hoping his performance will catch the eye of the national team handlers.