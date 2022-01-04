Gilberto Silva praises Thomas Partey after MOTM display against Man City

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Former Arsenal star, Gilberto Silva, has praised Thomas Partey following the midfielder’s stunning display for the Gunners against Manchester City in Saturday’s Premier League clash.

The Brazilian likened the Ghana deputy captain, who was adjudged man of the match, to his legendary teammate Patrick Vieira.



Partey was a standout player in a memorable Arsenal showing, despite ultimately falling short in a 2-1 defeat to Pep Guardiola's side at the Emirates.



City seldom lose control in matches but Partey ran the show in one of his most impressive individual displays since his arrival from Atletico Madrid.

And former Brazilian star Silva reserved special praise for Partey.



The 45-year-old replied to an official Arsenal tweet showing Partey's heat map, saying ''He looked like @OfficialVieira'.