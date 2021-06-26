Ginaid Aruna joins Spanish third-tier club Socuellamos

Ghana international Ginaid Aruna

Ghanaian striker Ginaid Aruna has secured a transfer to Spanish third-tier Socuellamos.

Aruna has joined Socuellamos as a free agent but his contract takes effect on July 1.



This is after announcing his departure from CD Don Benito at the end of the past season.

The 21-year-old thought it was best to move on after just six months, largely due to his bit-part role at the club.



Aruna played just eight matches in all competitions with a total of 92 minutes for Benito.