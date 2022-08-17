Give Asamoah Gyan a call-up if he plays 15 matches before World Cup - Saanie Daara

Ex-GFA Communications Director, Ibrahim Saanie Daara

Former GFA Communications Director, Ibrahim Saanie Daara has pushed for Asamoah Gyan's inclusion in Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the condition that he plays 15 matches before the tournament.

Saanie Daara contended that the former Sunderland striker can't be ruled out of the Black Stars due to the experience and ability he has shown in the past.



He noted that the all-time Ghana top scorer has injuries he is battling with and if he can solve those issues and can play 15 competitive matches, he should not be ruled out for the World Cup.



"If Asamoah Gyan can be fit and plays 10-15 matches before the World Cup, I won't rule Asamoah Gyan out. I know the magic Asamoah Gyan can throw," Saanie Daara said on TV3.



"However, the hurdle that he faces now, I won't be categorical in saying that you can't compare him to Roger Milla. "I will just say that let's be realistic, he has injury problems, he has not beaten those demons and let's leave it as that," he stated.

Asamoah Gyan in an interview with the BBC revealed his intention to be part of Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Gyan last played a competitive match for Legon Cities in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



JNA/DO