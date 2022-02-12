Give Dr Ogum the Black Stars job - Nyaho Tamakloe

Asante Kotoko Head Coach, Dr Prosper Narteh-Ogum

Former president of the Ghana Football Association, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has suggested that Asante Kotoko coach, Dr Prosper Ogum, be handed the Black Stars coaching job.

The Ghana Football Association has appointed Otto Addo as coach of the Black Stars for the games against Nigeria in the play-offs of the World Cup qualifiers in March.



However, it is yet to be known if he will be made a permanent coach after the two matches.



Meanwhile, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe believes Kotoko's Dr Ogum can deliver success with the Black Stars following his performance with the Porcupine Warriors.



"I will suggest that we give [it to] a local coach, in the person of the trainer of Asante Kotoko Dr Prosper Ogum. I have studied that man carefully and he has brought a lot of life to Kotoko and if we really want to get somewhere we should give that gentleman the power and I can tell you he will give us a team we can be surprised about," he said on GTV Sports Plus.

Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe is not convinced by the appointment of Otto Addo, insisting the German-born trainer left the Black Stars when they needed him for AFCON.



However, he believes Mas Ud Didi Dramani, who has been made assistant to Otto Addo could work better with Dr Ogum.



"Otto Addo, I don't know him and I have nothing against him but he neglected the boys when he was a part of the team and such a person, to me, hasn't got passion for the Black Stars," he continued.



"Dramani can be paired with Dr Ogum of Kotoko and we shall see result. He will be the boys in what we call wall footy and it is going to be a challenge because the boys will have to work very very hard."