0
Menu
Sports

Give Samuel Boadu a 10-year contract to rebuild the club - Charles Taylor tells Hearts

Accra Hearts Oak Coach Samuel Boadu Wins Coach Month Award June 650x450 1 Samuel Boadu is head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Hearts of Oak star Charles Taylor has warned his former club not to sack coach Samuel Boadu. 

Despite winning the Ghana Premier League title last season, Boadu is facing a lot of pressure this season.

Boadu, who joined the Phobians in the second half of last season, won the club's first league title in 13 years and added the MTN FA Cup.

However, the Phobians have not impressed this season. They are 15 points behind league leaders Kotoko with 10 matches to go.

But Taylor believes things will improve and has requested a long-term contract from the club for Boadu.

“Hearts of Oak should not touch Samuel Boadu. They should rather make another Jones Attuquayefio out of him”

“He should be backed and given a 10-year contract to rebuild the club. He has shown what he can do given the needed support” he added.

Hearts of Oak's next game is against Accra Lions.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The 5-minute meeting in Abuja Stadium that decided Ghana's fate in World Cup play-off
Stop blaming Ghana’s economic woes on us – Russia
'Hands off Mexico’s Presidential Jet!' – Ablakwa to Akufo-Addo
We will act on Serwaa Broni’s allegations against Akufo-Addo – Minority
Woman stabbed by brother to death
Our salaries are still the same – NDC MP cries
Serwaa Broni speaks on alleged phone numbers of Akufo-Addo
GFA PRO narrates how Black Stars technical team beat Nigeria even before WC playoff tie
Ghana School of Law SRC President interdicted
Here is how much patrons paid for 2022 Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival