Give Samuel Boadu time - Don Bortey tells Hearts of Oak management

Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak finish 6th on the GPL table

Hearts beat Bechem United to win MTN FA Cup



Hearts of Oak beat Kotoko to win the 2022 Presidents' Cup



Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Don Bortey has advised the Hearts board to give head coach Samuel Boadu ample time to build a formidable side.



The manager's future has been in doubt after some board members believe that Boadu is not fit enough to lead the team in their 2022/2023 CAF Confederations Cup campaign.



Bortey suggested that the manager should not be forced out but rather be trusted for the African campaign.

“Unless the coach wishes to leave his position, I will advise Hearts to keep him for the African campaign and next season,” Bortey said.



Don Bortey added that Boadu deserves time to build his team just as the club's finest coach of the twenty-first century, Jones Attuquayefio was given time.



“Jones Attuquayefio had plenty of time at Hearts of Oak to excel. So, give Boadu time to assemble a formidable team for Hearts and focus on Africa,”



Samuel Boadu was appointed as Hearts of Oak coach in March 2021.



He took the team from 7th on the log to win the GPL, breaking the club's 11 years jinx. He also won the FA Cup which automatically made Hearts super cup winners.

Despite finishing fifth in the standings in his second season, he was still able to retain the MTN FA Cup. He also won the 2022 President's Cup to end the season with a double.



Despite filling Hearts of Oak's trophy cabinet, he steered the rainbow side to an embarrassing exit in the CAF Champions League and the Confederations Cup.



He lost 6-2 on aggregate to Wydad Athletic in the Champions League before losing 4-2 to JS Saoura in the Confederation Cup.



