Give local coaches the needed support and respect – Opoku Nti tells Asante Kotoko

Former Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Samuel Opoku Nti

Former Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Samuel Opoku Nti has entreated the club to give local coaches the needed support and respect in order for them to succeed.

In an interview with Kumasi based Silver FM, the 1982 African Cup of Nations winner kicked against the appointment of expatriate coaches to lead clubs in the country and the national team at large.



He indicated expatriate coaches have not helped Ghana football in anyway.



According to him, white coaches do not excel with the Porcupine Warriors and for that matter, entreating the club to stick to local coaches who understands our game.



“Look at the working conditions we make for our local coaches. They are poor as compared to the white coaches but we criticize them more than we do the whites.

"Asante Kotoko should dive deep into their history, no white coach has won an African competition for the club. Even how many white coaches have won the local league for Kotoko? So, let’s look at this critically and give our local coaches the needed support and respect



“The song that we keep playing, this is our own, let’s cherish our own, are we cherishing our local coaches? If I have power, no white man will coach my team."



Ghana have won AFCON on four occasions, with all four titles masterminded by home-based coaches.