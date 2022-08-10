Give me my release and termination letter - Frederick Ansah Botchway to Hearts of Oak

Frederick Ansah Botchway

Frederick Ansah Botchway has written a very emotional letter to Hearts of Oak demanding his release and termination letter.

MTN FA Cup winners Hearts of Oak placed Botchway on their surplus to requirement list but the player in the letter said he is yet to receive any document from Hearts.



Botchway in the letter posted on social media mentioned that he loves the club but he feels Hearts of Oak management is not treating him well.



He added that he needs the release and termination letter to sign for a new club ahead of the 2022/23 football season.



The 25-year-old signed a three-year contract with Hearts of Oak after leaving Liberty Professionals on a free transfer in 2020.

Below is the full letter:



Dear All



I have served Hearts of Oak with all my heart and in sincerity. Everyone at the club especially the fans became a family.



Lot of lies and negative propaganda were mounted against me but I decided to remain silent for the respect and love I have for this club but it saddens my heart and soul today, that I have had to do this.

Despite being declared surplus to requirement by the club without any official letter to me and my management, I thought it was time for me to move on with my career despite the pains in my heart for the manner in which this was communicated (via social media).



Tried as I have done, the club that has declared me surplus to requirements has still refused to hand over my release letter to me to pursue other opportunities. Neither has the club terminated my agreement after weeks of this publication.



I have never spoken ill about the club on any media but I feel very helpless and sad at this moment.



Currently, I'm not training with Hearts of Oak because I’m officially not part of the team, yet I have not been given my freedom to choose a club of my choice.

Today hasn't been a good day, as I virtually spent hours at the club begging for my release letter but I was told to go home and wait until the club is ready to invite me for my release.



Meanwhile, football will not wait. Opportunities will not wait and my career cannot wait.



Why am I writing this?



I need to let everyone at Hearts of Oak know that the club is still in my heart after what they have done for me and I’d want our ties to be severed on very professional grounds.

The transfer window is opened and I have decided to search for new opportunities to showcase my talent as well as take care of my family.



If I’m surplus to requirement at Hearts, I expect that communication to come with a release and termination letter.



Sincerely and respectfully I do not need to beg to be left to find new opportunities.



Thank you, Accra Hearts of Oak