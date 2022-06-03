Give us $1million for Africa - Kotoko CEO to government

Nana Yaw Amponsah, the Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko

Kotoko win GPL

Yaw Annor equals Etouga's record



Kotoko to participate in CAF Champions League



Nana Yaw Amponsah, the Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko has appealed to the government to support their CAF Champions League campaign with $1million.



Nana Yaw Amponsah is quoted by Oyerepa FM to have said that Ghanaian clubs will excel in Africa if they get the needed financial support from government.



He reasoned that if government finds it worthy to invest in the Black Stars, then same investments should be made into clubs who qualify to play in CAF inter-club competitions.

“If the government of the day is able to devote 6-8 million for Afcon for the Black Stars to go and represent Ghana then why can’t the government help at team like Kotoko or Hearts or whoever wins the league with a 1 million support to go and lift high the flag of Ghana,'' he said.



Kotoko won the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League after drawing 1-1 with AshantiGold at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday, June 2, 2022.



With three games to go, Kotoko have amassed 60 points, ten point more than second-placed Bechem United.



This will be Asante Kotoko's first Ghana Premier League title in 7 years after winning it in the 2012/2013 season under Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.