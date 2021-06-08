Gladson Awako a doubt for Ghana - Morocco friendly – Report

Black Stars midfielder Gladson Awako

• Gladson Awako reportedly picked up a knock in training

• Reports indicate that he will undergo test to prove his readiness for the game



• Awako joined the team after helping Great Olympics pick a point against Hearts of Oak



It has emerged that Accra Great Olympics captain Gladson Awako is a doubt for Ghana’s friendly match against Morocco.



The Black Stars will engage the Atlas of Morocco in a friendly later today as part of preparations for the upcoming World Cup qualifier.



Awako is part of a handful of locally-based players who have been training with the team the past week.



However, latest reports indicate that Awako who rejoined the team after helping Great Olympics pick a point against Accra Hearts of Oak limped off during training on Monday, June 7 2021.

It is being reported that checks will be conducted to determine if the former Under-20 player would be fit the friendly.



Awako made his Black Stars debut in March this year, a call up that followed his outstanding form for Accra Great Olympics who currently occupy the third spot on the Ghana Premier League table.



After the game against Morocco, the Black Stars are expected back home to take on Ivory Coast at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Awako will have to maintain his impressive form for Olympics who are in the hunt for the GPL title.



Up next for the Dade Boys is an fixture against King Faisal.