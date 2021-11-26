Gladson Awako dismisses claims about spiritual attacks

Gladson Awako

Hearts of Oak midfielder Gladson Awako has dismissed reports that he intended to quit the club because of spiritual attacks.

Awako hasn’t debuted for the club since he signed a two-year contract in August because he hasn’t been available.



The 30-year-old quit training in September barely two weeks after completing the move, and local media reports attributed his decision to spiritual attacks.



But Awako in an interview with TV3 has denied those reports, revealing sickness forced him to take the break.



"When I joined the team, before God and man I wasn't feeling well," Awako said.

"My teammates, the team manager, they were all aware, the coaches were all aware because I was having a serious running stomach.



"I asked for permission from the club which they granted me to go and cure myself. I don't believe there were any other things like what people were saying. They were totally different," he added.



Awako returned to training this week and is gunning for his first time for the reigning Ghanaian champions.



He could be included in the squad for the CAF Confederation Cup play-offs clash against Algerian club JS Saoura. Hearts host the first leg on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.