Gladson Awako finally returns to Hearts of Oak training

Gladson Awako joined Hearts from Olympics

Gladson Awako was spotted training with the Hearts of Oak youth team as he nears re-joining the first team following a forced break.

Awako returned to training on Tuesday having promised to do so after meeting with Teshie Youth chief Original Nii Martey Laryea I on Monday.



The midfielder looked calm and took part in all the sessions along with the youngsters who play for Auroras.



The midfielder quit training with the Phobians in September and thought about leaving the club few weeks into signing his contract.



Awako signed a two-year contract with Hearts of Oak in August, thereby severing ties with Great Olympics.



It was widely reported that Awako came under spiritual attack after signing the lucrative deal and feared for his life, prompting him to stay home and hold personal training.

Meanwhile, Great Olympics ordered him to return to the club because Hearts of Oak have not paid in full the amount involved in the transfer.



Hearts of Oak fans are incensed by the issue and have urged their management to terminate the contract.



The club have made a disappointing start to title defence, failing to record a victory in four games and trail sworn rivals and league leaders Asante Kotoko by nine points.



