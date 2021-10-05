Gladson Awako is no more a player of Hearts of Oak - Great Olympics CEO

Black Stars midfielder, Gladson Awako

The Chief Executive Officer of Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore has said that the club’s agreement with Accra Hearts of Oak has been nullified after the latter failed to abide by the agreement to sign Gladson Awako.

According to Oluboi, Accra Hearts of Oak agreed to pay Gladson Awako’s transfer fee in two installments.



The first installment was on the 13th of September and the second was to be paid on 2 October.



He explained that Hearts of Oak have breached the contract after failing to pay the contract on 2 October 2021 thus the player must return to Great Olympics.



“We had an agreement with Hearts of Oak and they wanted to pay 50 percent. the first installment was paid on the 13th September.”



“The second installment was to be paid on October 2. In the agreement, it was said if they fail to pay the money the agreement is nullified or terminated which was signed by Vincent Sowah Odotei.”

“He is currently an Olympics player and must return to us now. Any amount paid is not refundable."



Oluboi explained that this agreement was signed because of an experience with Hearts of Oak concerning the transfer.



“We were demanding all the amount from Hearts of Oak before we release the player because we knew this would happen."



“From 2 October there is no more agreement with Hearts of Oak. He still has a contract with Great Olympics till 22 October."



“It is in his contract that if he doesn’t go abroad he will sign for the Olympics.”