Gladson Awako is still a player of Hearts of Oak - Agent

Yusif Chibsah, the agent of Gladson Awako has said that his client still remains a player of Accra Hearts of Oak.

Great Olympics Chief Executive Officer, Oluboi Commodore, in an interview on Happy 98.9FM indicated that Hearts of Oak has breached the contract they signed with Great Olympics for the permanent transfer of the player.



According to him, in the contract between both parties, Accra Hearts of Oak agreed to pay the transfer fee in two instalments.



The first instalment was paid on September 13 and the other was set to be paid on October 2, 2021, which was has been defaulted.



However, Yusif Chibsah has responded to the claims made by Oluboi Commodore stating that any agreement between the two clubs does not affect the player.

“I don’t have details of Olympics’ contract with Hearts of Oak but as far as Olympics transferred the player there is a club to club agreement”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“To the best of my knowledge Awako is still a player of Hearts of Oak and he has a valid contract. Until Hearts of Oak decides otherwise or the player decides otherwise that contract is valid. Whatever conditions or terms Olympics has with Hearts does not affect Gladson Awako.”



“They are rules by which Olympics can demand their money if Hearts of Oak as defaulted. They can take the player to the Player Status Committee. Non-payment of the fee does not nullify Gladson Awako’s move to Hearts of Oak."



“Awako has a contract with Hearts of Oak and only two options can happen here if one of the two parties decide to terminate the contract and then pay the compensation attached”, he added.