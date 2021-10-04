Gladson Awako is still absent from Hearts of Oak's training grounds

Gladson Awako joined Accra Hearts of Oak from Great Olympics

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Gladson Awako has still not reported to training despite promising to return last month.

The team continued their preparation for their CAF Champions League second qualifying round against Wydad Casablanca with a beach workout on Monday, and there was no sign of Awako.



Awako had promised to rejoin the group training after missing the single-leg clash with Guinean side CI Kamsar in September.



He withdrew from the squad citing illness and has shared videos on social media holding personal training.



The midfielder accused the media of peddling false information about him, debunking claims he is forcing his way out of the club less than a month after joining them from Great Olympics.

Awako who contributed more than 10 goals last season agreed on a two-year deal with the Ghanaian champions in August.



The Phobians had to compensate Olympics with $15,000 because the midfielder’s contract was due to expire in October and Hearts wanted to register him for the CAF Champions League.



Hearts will play Wydad in Accra on October 17 with the return leg on October 23 in Casablanca.