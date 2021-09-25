Gladson Awako joins Hearts of Oak teammates during training session

Awako with a member of the Hearts team

Gladson Awako paid a visit to his Hearts of Oak teammates during their Friday training session.

The 30-year-old decorated midfielder has been absent from Hearts of Oak training for the past three weeks, leaving room for media speculation about his future.



Yussif Chibsah, a FIFA intermediary who represents the player, granted an interview to Asempa FM where he stated that the former TP Mazembe midfielder may or may not play for Hearts of Oak.



However, on Friday the midfielder returned to the training grounds of the Phobians where he paid a visit to his teammates.

He had early revealed in a Facebook Live video: Gladson Awako finally speaks, hints at Hearts of Oak return.



According to the latest reports he is expected to commence training with the Phobians on Monday.