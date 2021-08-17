Gladson Awako named in Hearts of Oak's squad for CAF Champions League 

New Accra Hearts of Oak signing Gladson Awako has been included in the 30-man list for the CAF Champions League.
The Great Olympic star has joined the club in the ongoing transfer window but the Phobians are yet to officially unveil the player to the fans.
Awako with his experience in Africa is expected to help the Phobians reach the group stage in next season's CAF Champions League.
The 30-year-old has had stints with Berekum Chelsea and DR Congo giants TP Mazembe in the competition.
The Phobians will begin their Champions League campaign with Guinean top-flight league outfit CI Kamsar in the preliminary round
Below is Hearts of Oak 30-man squad list:
GOALKEEPERS
Richard Attah
Richmond Ayi
Ben Mensah
Richard Baidoo
DEFENDERS
Fatawu Mohammed
Mohammed Alhassan
Nuru Sulley
James Sewornu
Caleb Amankwah
Sumaila Larry
Raddy Ovouka
Robert Addo Sowah
William Denkyi
MIDFIELDERS
Emmanuel Nettey
Ansah Botchway
Gladson Awako
Patrick Razak
Ibrahim Salifu
Salim Adams
Michelle Sarpong
Enock Asubonteng
STRIKERS
Victor Aidoo
Razak Ali
Isaac Mensah
Kwadwo Obeng Jnr.
Afriyie Barnieh
Kofi Kordzi
Suraj Seidu
Agyenim Boateng
Issah Kakuh
