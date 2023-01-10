Gladson Awako returns to training after Algeria injury scare 

Tue, 10 Jan 2023 Source: www.mynewsgh.com
The Black Galaxies have received good news with the return of captain Gladson Awako to training.
Awako was substituted in the opening 20 minutes of Ghana’s recent 0-0 draw with Algeria.
While he is not expected to play in the team’s final CHAN preparation match against Mozambique on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, he is expected to be fit for the team’s CHAN opener against Madagascar on Sunday, January 15, 2023.
Skipper Gladson Awako was involved in a light session today#BlackGalaxies
