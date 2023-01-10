Gladson Awako returns to training after Algeria injury scare 

Gladson Awako

The Black Galaxies have received good news with the return of captain Gladson Awako to training.

Awako was substituted in the opening 20 minutes of Ghana’s recent 0-0 draw with Algeria.



While he is not expected to play in the team’s final CHAN preparation match against Mozambique on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, he is expected to be fit for the team’s CHAN opener against Madagascar on Sunday, January 15, 2023.