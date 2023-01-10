1
Menu
Sports

Gladson Awako returns to training after Algeria injury scare 

Gladson Awako 0987678909876 Gladson Awako

Tue, 10 Jan 2023 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Black Galaxies have received good news with the return of captain Gladson Awako to training.

Awako was substituted in the opening 20 minutes of Ghana’s recent 0-0 draw with Algeria. 

While he is not expected to play in the team’s final CHAN preparation match against Mozambique on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, he is expected to be fit for the team’s CHAN opener against Madagascar on Sunday, January 15, 2023. 



Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
'Bawumia Must Win' chant lands Wontumi in trouble
Daughter of Zambia's ex-vice president discloses gift Kwame Nkrumah gave her father
Related Articles: