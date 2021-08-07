Gladson Awako set to join Tanzania giants Yanga FC - Reports

Accra Great Olympics star Gladson Awako could snub Hearts of Oak to join Tanzanian giants Yanga FC, according to a report by Light FM.

Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak have opened talks to sign the midfielder when the transfer window opens on Monday, August 9, 2021.



The 30-year-old has confirmed his readiness to play for the Ghana Premier League champions in a series of interviews in the media.



However, Kumasi-based radio station Light FM has reported that Gladson Awako is set to join Yanga FC next season.



The Black Stars midfielder has three months remaining on his current contract and is free to negotiate with any club.

According to the report, Awako is ready to accept the offer from Yanga FC and join the club.



The 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup winner has already made his intention of playing for a different club next season.



