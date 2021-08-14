Gladson Awako should have been invited for World Cup qualifiers - Coach Sarpong

Awako did not make the Black Stars team

Veteran Ghanaian coach Joseph Edward Sarpong says he is surprised by the omission of Gladson Awako and some Hearts of Oak players in the Black Stars squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor named his provisional squad for the double-header without the Great Olympics captain and some Hearts of Oak players.



According to the outspoken coach, CK Akonnor should have included Gladson Awako and most of the Hearts of Oak players in his squad.



“I don’t have any problem with the squad but I think Gladson Awako and most of the Hearts of Oak players should have been called”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM

Meanwhile, two Hearts of Oak players were handed call-ups in the squad. Daniel Afriyie Barnie and goalkeeper Richard Attah were the two players invited following their impressive season with the Phobians.



Ghana will begin their World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia before traveling away to play South Africa in their second game.