Gladson Awako will not be committed to Hearts of Oak – Frimpong Manso

Gladson Awako joined Accra Hearts of Oak from Great Olympics

Asante Kotoko legend, Frimpong Manso believes Gladson Awako will not be committed to Accra Hearts of Oak after returning to the club.

The 30-year-old returned to training this week after a long time absence and he is expected to feature in the CAF Confederation Cup match on Sunday against JS Souara.



Awako in an interview denied that he refused to continue his career with the club because of spiritual attacks.



News went viral a couple of months ago that the former Great Olympics captain is refusing to join the team due to nightmares.



But the FIFA U20 World Cup winner, who started training this week said he was not physically fit to play.

Reacting to Awako’s situation, Frimpong Manso said he will not be committed following his return to the team.



“Awako took money from Hearts and he should have refunded the money when he was no more interested in the move, that could have settled everything.”



“Per what I have seen, Awako will not be committed to Hearts of Oak,” he said.