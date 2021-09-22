Gladson Awako won't be welcomed at Asante Kotoko - Chairman K5

Gladson Awako joined Accra Hearts of Oak from Great Olympics

• Gladson Awako is yet to play a game for Accra Hearts of Oak

•He has been out of the team due to personal reasons



• Chairman K5 has said that they won’t agree for the player to join Asante Kotoko



Former Asante Kotoko supporters Chairman, Kwaku Amponsah, popularly known as Chairman K5, has shut down reports that the embattled Gladson Awako is on his way to join the Porcupines Warriors.



Gladson Awako, who joined Accra Hearts of Oak from Great Olympics, has also not attended the team's training for close to two weeks and did not partake in Hearts' CAF Champions League clash against CI Kamsar.

This according to reports is because of personal issues and the Phobians have released a statement instructing the player to work on his problem and join his teammates.



But further reports indicate that the Black Stars midfielder will terminate his contract to join Hearts of Oak rivals, Asante Kotoko, as he is struggling with the Ghana Premier League champions.



But Chairman K5 has stated that they will never accept it and they will fight the management and Board Members if they decide to sign Gladson Awako.



“I have heard some Kotoko board members want to bring Gladson Awako to the club. They should not try this on any day. We will not allow this to happen. He should play his Hearts of Oak and allow us to build our team,” he told Oyerepa FM in an interview.