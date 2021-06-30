'Glass Nkoaaa': Hearts of Oak to upgrade secretariat to a four-storey Glass House

Hearts of Oak secretariat

Hearts of Oak Board Member Dr Nyaho Tamakloe has disclosed that plans are underway to construct an ultra-modern office complex for the club.

The Ghanaian giants are seriously considering infrastructural development within its quarters with the ongoing Pobiman Project which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.



The Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV during the unveiling of head coach Samuel Boadu indicated that the Hearts of Oak Secretariat at Asylum Down, Accra will be pulled down for the construction of a new edifice befitting the status of the club.



Before the project commences at Asylum Down, the management of the club is hoping to complete the Pobiman project on time to move the current staff there for work to commence.



Dr Tamakloe says the Board wants to enhance the image and status of the club thus the need to put up an edifice that could generate revenue and also enhance the corporate image of the club



“The current Hearts Secretariat will be pulled down very soon to erect a four-storey Glass House for the club” – Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe said in an interview with Oyerepa FM.

Meanwhile, work is moving steadily at the Pobiman Project site with work done almost at 90 percent.



The Ultra Modern Training Complex, when completed, will be housed with Staff Residence, Senior Housing Unit, GYM, Training Centers (Pitches), Laundry, Swimming Pool, Lockers, Toilet Facilities, Kitchen and Dining Hall.







