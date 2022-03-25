3
Go and relax, you will win - Joe Addo tells Black Stars

Joe Addo Grant Joe Addo, Former Black Stars Defender

Fri, 25 Mar 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Former Black Stars defender who captained the National Teams at all levels, Joe Addo has advised the Black Stars on how to win the Ghana-Nigeria Match.

Speaking on GTV S+ "Saving Our Passion”, he told of his experience in a match with Nigeria and said it was not so much of a big deal.

“Go and relax, just be alert and enjoy yourself, you will win the game”.

Mr. Addo further said during his days of playing, Ghana saw a lot of successes when playing against Nigeria.

Recounting some of the moments, he said, "in those days amongst about three matches against Nigeria, Ghana won two and even with what Nigeria won, their scores weren’t much. It wasn’t a big win”, according to the Former Black Stars Defender.

