‘Go and return to Ghana’ - Pastor spiritually commands World Cup trophy

A pastor who offered prayers at the arrival of the FIFA World Cup trophy in Ghana has commanded the cup ‘to go and return to Ghana’ for a better celebration.

Pastor Sammy of Action Chapel who was part of the contingent to welcome the trophy in Ghana pulled a surprise on onlookers when he was asked to say a few words to the trophy before it was brought out of the plane.



“We pray this time that this cup you will go and return back to Ghana for a good celebration. We prophecy in the mighty name of Jesus. Amen,” Pastor Sammy said as the crew on board burst into laughter.



The FIFA World Cup trophy arrived in Ghana as part of the tour to gather momentum for the tournament which begins in November.



The trophy is being toured in African countries who would be participating in the tournament which would be hosted in Qatar.



Football fans in Ghana, Senegal, Tunisia, Cameroon, and Morocco who have qualified for this year's World Cup will see the trophy tour live in their country.

As part of the trophy tour in Ghana, Coca-Cola will be hosting a session for football fans to take pictures with the trophy on Sunday September 3, 2022 at the Polo House in Accra.



France World Cup winner, David Trezeguet is the special guest leading the tour in Ghana.



