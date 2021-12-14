Go back to journalism school - 'Angry' Alhaji Grusah fires Vision 1 reporter

King Faisal beat Kotoko in Kumasi derby

Alhaji Karim Grusah, president of King Faisal FC has rained insults on Vision One Radio reporter for asking a question he deems to come from a biased perspective.



Alhaji insulted the journalist who had told him to overlook an unfortunate incident that occurred between King Faisal player, Mawuli Wayo and Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Razak Abalora on Sunday, December 5, 2021.



The Insha Allah lads beat Kotoko 3-2 in a local derby on matchday 6 of the Ghana Premier League. Wayo, who assisted all the three goals claimed that Abalora slapped him in the tunnel while both teams exited the pitch after the game.

In an interview with Vision 1, Grusah lost his cool when the interviewer suggested to him to let go of the issue.



“Listen to what I’m saying…you are very foolish; you are a lie. They gave us loan players. We transferred players to them permanently. King Faisal and Kotoko who transferred a player to the other first? Are you laughing at yourself or you are laughing at me? Are you mad? If you did not go to Journalism school, you should stop working. You don’t ask sensible questions."



“I have told you that we are waiting for Kotoko to come to us and solve the issue,” he added.



