Goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim reacts to Kotoko's win against Bechem United

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim has reacted to his team returning to winning ways against Bechem United

Asante Kotoko secured a narrow win over Bechem United on Wednesday afternoon thanks to a solitary strike from Enoch Morrison.



Danlad Ibrahim took to his official Facebook page to post: "Clean sheet and a win today. We keep working hard,"



The Porcupine Warriors welcomed the Hunters to the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the Week 19 encounter of the 2022/23 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



Following a very good start to the game, the hosts had control over the game and equalised before the half-hour mark.



A strike from winger Enoch Morrison in the 22nd minute meant that Asante Kotoko went into the break with the lead.

Although Bechem United would put up a fight in the second half, the team could not score and had to succumb to a defeat at the end of the 90 minutes.



Up next for the team, the reds will take on Hearts of Oak on Sunday in the second Super League of the campaign.











