Goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi hints on readiness to rejoin Asante Kotoko

Eric Ofori Antwi6223239286839373527 Eric Ofori Antwi, Goal keeper

Tue, 5 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi has reiterated his desire to rejoin giants, Asante Kotoko next season.

Having parted ways with Medeama SC, the highly-rated shot-stopper joined Legon Cities before the commencement of the 2021/22 season.

However, Ofori popularly known as 'Alawa' has left the Royal Club due to disagreement.

But he has insisted that it was not the main reason for leaving the Accra-based club, revealing that he would not reject a return to his former club, Asante Kotoko.

“I’m no longer a player for Legon Cities. We have mutually parted ways. It’s not about the money issues you have heard about alone, although it is part of the reasons I have decided to leave the club," he told Kumasi-based Sompa FM.

“These things affect the performance of players.

"When asked if he would fancy a return to his former club, Asante Kotoko.

"I will not reject a return to Kotoko. It [Kotoko] really helped my career when I played for them, so I am ready to return if I’m presented with another opportunity," he added.

However, the 27-year-old has been linked with a move to newly-promoted Ghana Premier League outfit Nsoatreman FC.

Ofori Antwi joined the Porcupine Warriors from Amidaus Professionals in 2013 as first-choice but fell off the pecking order behind Ernest Sowah and Felix Annan under interim manager Michael Osei.

Source: footballghana.com
