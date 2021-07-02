Goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi recalled to Medeama squad after apology

Eric Ofori Antwi, Medeama goalkeeper

Medeama goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi returned to training on Friday morning for the first time in over a month after being recalled by the club following an apology for going AWOL.

The former Asante Kotoko gloveman has "sincerely apologized" to the club, coaches and playing body for absenting himself from training without an excuse.



Medeama reported the conduct of the shot-stopper to the Ghana Football Association last week but that has been withdrawn by the Mauve and Yellows.



Antwi apologized in front of his teammates before holding out his first training session in a month at the Akoon Park.



It's unclear if he will be able for selection against relegation-threatened Elmina Sharks on Sunday.

Ofori Antwi, who is wanted by Premier League trio Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC and Legon Cities, had been offered the option to buy out his contract which runs out in January 2022.



The former Ghana U20 and Black Stars B shot-stopper had been behaving awkwardly since losing his position to second-choice goalkeeper Frank Boateng.



The technical staff led by head coach Yaw Preko have decided to face the remaining matches of the season without the former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper.



