Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi features in St. Gallen's 3-0 win against Lugano

Lawrence Ati Zigi In Green Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in fine form in St. Gallen's 3-0 win against Lugano in the Swiss League on Sunday.

Because both sides rested key players, the significance of this game was reduced. This however did not overshadow St.Gallen's outstanding performance against feared opponents Lugano.

For extended portions of the game, the Espen had the upper hand and were able to break through the Ticino barrier many times. This was also due to the fact that the 30 extra minutes in the cup thriller versus FC Luzern were noted by the guests.

The Ticinesi lacked the sparkle and directness that St. Gallen displayed.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi is currently the best goalkeeper in the Swiss league. He has played 31 games this season for St. Gallen.

Ati-Zigi was part of the Ghanaian team in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations that was eliminated in the group stage of the competition.

