Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye remains Nigeria’s first choice - Emmanuel Amuneke

Maduka Okoye

Chief coach for the Nigeria national team, Emmanuel Amuneke has stressed that young goalkeeper Maduka Okoye remains the first choice of the Super Eagles.

The goalkeeping prowess of the Sparta Rotterdam shot-stopper came into question during the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament where his only error led to the exit of the West African giants.



Since then, some Nigerians have proposed that a new goalkeeper be made the first choice for the national team.



Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers playoff against Ghana later this month, chief coach for the Nigeria national team, Emmanuel Amuneke has emphasised that there will be no changes.



“I’m not a goalkeeper trainer, but we have someone in that department, which is Alloy Agu. Regardless, Maduka Okoye is a good goalkeeper and human being, so we can’t because of one mistake dump (him).



“He’s playing for his team (Sparta), and that’s the most important thing,” Amuneke told Brila.

Nigeria face Ghana in a two-legged tie later this month to fight for a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament scheduled to be staged in Qatar.



The first and second leg meetings are slated to be staged on March 25, and 29, 2022, respectively.








