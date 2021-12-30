Goalkeeper Manaf Nurudeen joins Black Stars in Doha

Black Stars Goalkeeper, Manaf Nurudeen

Belgium-based goalkeeper, Manaf Nurudeen has arrived in Doha, Qatar where he has joined the Black Stars to continue preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Nurudeen joined the team on Thursday, the official Twitter page for Ghana men national teams announced.



He is among four goalkeepers named by head coach Milovan Rajevac for the tournament in Cameroon.



Rajevac called up 30 players, which he will trim to 28, but thus far players in camp are not up to 20 with less than two weeks to start the competition.



The Serb expects a full house by January 3 as England-based players have permission to join after this weekend.

Ghana will play their first match on January 10 against Morocco.



