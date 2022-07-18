5
Menu
Sports

Goalkeeper crashed to death while retrieving ball during friendly match

Abedi Crashed To Death 456787656789.png Abedi crashed to death

Mon, 18 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A young goalie by name Yaw Abedi from Gomoa Nglesi, has been crashed to death during a friendly match.

Abedi, 17, who was retrieving the ball after it had gone off the pitch, was hit by a VW Sprinter bus with the registration number GW 9836-2.

According to a report filed by Adom FM, he got ran over after 15 minutes into a friendly between football teams from Gomoa Odumasi and Gomoa Nglesi.

Abedi was retrieving the ball for a restart after concerning the goal when he was run over by the speeding bus travelling from Kasoa to Cape Coast.

He died on the spot, bringing the game to a premature end.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Angry Suame artisans pelt Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu with sachet water
I won’t accept any offer from Nana B - Titus-Glover
Maurice Ampaw attacks Kennedy Agyapong
Adwoa Safo opens up on her absenteeism
Nobody was parting with monies on congress grounds - Mac Manu
Ntim speaks like a preacher than a politician - Sekou Nkrumah
Wontumi goes mute after John Boadu's overwhelming defeat
Wontumi goes mute after John Boadu's overwhelming defeat
Dafeamekpor calls out EC for misrepresenting John Boadu’s results in words
Thomas Partey features as Arsenal beat Everton in pre-season friendly
Related Articles: